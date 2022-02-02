Atascadero man sentenced for child sex crimes

An Atascadero man and former Templeton Middle School employee was sentenced this week to 12 years and eight months in state prison for child sex crimes and will be deported from the country after serving his sentence.

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office says Tim Patrick Prendeville, who is an Ireland citizen, pleaded no contest last October to five felony sex crimes against children, including three counts of committing a lewd act on a child under the age of 14. He also pleaded to misdemeanor indecent exposure.

The crimes occurred between December of 2011 and October of 2019 in Atascadero, according to the DA’s office, who says two of the children were well known to Prendeville and a third had been invited into his home as a family guest.

“Mr. Prendeville betrayed numerous children who were close to him and now stands convicted of three ‘strikes’ under California’s Three Strikes Law. After serving his prison term, pursuant to current Federal law, he should then be deported out of the United States,” said District Attorney Dan Dow.

The judge found Prendeville guilty based on his no contest plea.

He previously worked as a teacher’s aide at Templeton Middle School.