Atascadero man sentenced to prison for child sexual abuse conviction

An Atascadero man convicted of child sexual abuse was sentenced Tuesday to 28 years to life in state prison.

In November 2021, Fred Raymond Knight Jr., 46, pleaded no contest to charges of committing lewd acts and sodomy against a child under the age of 10.

The crime reportedly took place in Atascadero in August 2018. The victim was six-years-old at the time.

As part of his sentence, Knight will also have to register as a sex offender for life.

According to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office, Knight had a previous child molestation conviction in 2011 and was sentenced at that time to serve three years in state prison.