Atascadero parents concerned after student was approached by a driver on way to school

Last Thursday, a middle school student said a man in a gray Tesla sedan pulled up next to her as she was walking to school in Atascadero and asked her where she was going.

This incident left some parents asking why they weren't notified.

Based on the description of what happened, police say they determined that nothing related to abduction, drugs, or inappropriate behavior took place and, therefore, a crime was not committed.

Because there was no crime involved, parents weren’t notified by the school as part of protocol.

According to Interim Police Chief Joe Allen, police found out about the incident via social media.

“We were notified basically through social media, and then we confirmed it at the school that an incident occurred," Allen said. "However, it wasn't a crime. The incident involved a vehicle that pulled up alongside of a student and the student was on their way to school. There was not really much of an exchange. The person in the car greeted the child. One of the better things to do is if your child is in that kind of a situation, get on the phone and call 911 if you believe there's a threat.”

There is no open investigation. However, police say an incident report was made because the driver’s identity is still unknown and neither the school nor the police department was comfortable with a stranger approaching a student just outside of school property.