Atascadero park closed due to storm impacts

An Atascadero park is closed until further notice due to impacts from the latest storm.

Pictures from the City of Atascadero show lots of mud at Paloma Creek Park, located at 11665 Viejo Camino. The storm also brought down several trees throughout the city.

As of Thursday morning, Highway 41 between San Gabriel Road and Los Altos was closed along with the Halcyon River Crossing. The area at Los Altos and San Marcos roads was also closed.

Highway 41 between Morro Bay and Atascadero reopened Wednesday afternoon.

The City has decided to not hold its annual Tamale Festival event this Saturday due to the latest storm. City officials are working to come up with a new date for the event.

