Atascadero, Paso Robles join forces to improve internet access

The Cities of Atascadero and Paso Robles have teamed up in an effort to improve internet access to businesses and residents within their communities.

City officials signed a Memorandum of Understanding in May 2022 to kickstart the North County Broadband Strategic Plan Project. In August, both cities selected TeleworX, LLC to develop the plan.

The Virginia-based engineering and business consulting company has experience in developing and engineering broadband networks across the U.S., city officials said in a release.

"Mayor Heather Moreno of Atascadero and Mayor Steve Martin of Paso Robles are moving at warp speed to advance the state of connectivity in North County, John Hartin, CEO of TeleworX, said in a release. "The level of coordination and commitment to this effort is truly remarkable."

The project aims to speed up the creation and implementation of broadband infrastructure.

The study hopes to identify underserved communities in need of internet access and to boost broadband-fueled economic development.

The partnership between Atascadero and Paso Robles will allow both cities to share costs of developing the regional plan.