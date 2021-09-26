Atascadero police advising residents to shelter in place

UPDATE (12:45 p.m.): Atascadero Police and Paso Robles PD are in the parking lot of Macadero Garden apartments on El Camino Real looking for 2 Hispanic juveniles. One of the suspects is believed to be armed with a revolver.

Authorities tell KSBY that the incident stems from a robbery that occurred early this morning around 12:05 a.m. near Portola Road and Highway 41 in Atascadero.

---

Atascadero Police is encouraging citizens to shelter in place due to an armed subject in the area.

Around 10:35 a.m. Sunday morning, the agency tweeted that there was heavy police presence in the area of El Camino Real and El Bordo. Officials say officers are actively searching the area for the armed subject with the use of a helicopter and ground units.

Some residents also say they received calls from police to stay inside during this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.