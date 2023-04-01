Atascadero police arrest two suspects in teen drug sales investigation

The Atascadero Police Department announced Friday the arrests of two men accused of selling marijuana, psilocybin, and LSD to teenagers.

Police say Connor Edward Winter, 23, and David Javier Mendez, 26, were arrested on suspicion of selling controlled substances to minors, selling marijuana to a minor, and conspiracy after officers served search warrants at two apartments in the 7900 block of Santa Ysabel Ave.

Investigators say a search of the apartments resulted in the discovery of a large amount of marijuana, psilocybin, THC vape products, and several firearms.

Winter and Mendez are accused of using the name "Masterpuffz" on social media to coordinate drug sales with kids between the ages of 14 and 17.

Police say their investigation is ongoing and they're asking anyone with further information about the suspects or the username "Masterpuffz" to contact Atascadero Police Detective Rodriguez at (805) 461-5051 or srodriguez@atascadero.org.