Atascadero police chief on leave

Atascadero’s chief of police is leave, the City confirmed Thursday.

City spokesperson Terrie Banish declined to provide details of Chief Robert Masterson’s leave, saying “The City doesn’t comment on any matters regarding our employees,” but did say that in his absence, Masterson appointed Commander Jason Carr to serve as acting police chief.

Masterson began serving as Atascadero police chief in January 2021.

He has more than 35 years of law enforcement experience.

