Atascadero Police Dept. responds to strong-armed robbery at Walgreens

The Atascadero Police Department responded to a report of a strong-armed robbery at the Walgreens pharmacy.

The robbery took place on Wednesday, June 12, at around 6:25 p.m.

When units arrived at the scene, they found an injured employee who told officers that two suspects had come into the store and started filling large trash bags with merchandise.

As one of the suspects started toward the exit, the employee attempted to stop him. That's when police say the suspect hit the employee in the face.

After that, both suspects got into a vehicle and fled the scene.

The employee was reportedly treated for his injuries at a local hospital and is expected to be okay.

At around 8:40 p.m. that same day, CHP received a call from the City of Gonzales in Monterey County that informed them the suspects had been caught after a vehicle and on-foot pursuit.

Police say additional merchandise was found when their vehicle was searched.