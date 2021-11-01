Atascadero Police investigate robbery at Discount Cigarette

An investigation is underway at Discount Cigarette following a robbery over the weekend.

Police say they were called to a robbery at Discount Cigarette at 8457 El Camino Real at around 7:11 p.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived they say they discovered that two adult males had entered the business, approached the cashier, and demanded cash. Both men were wearing hoods and a face covering. Officers say they fled the scene in a sedan.

According to police, no weapons were used, however, a threat of assault was made to the clerk if they did not comply.

Police are investigating the incident and ask anyone with information regarding the robbery to contact the Atascadero Police Department, Investigations Sergeant Kellye Netz at (805) 461-5051.