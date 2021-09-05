Atascadero Police investigates an assault with a deadly weapon on Highway 41

The Atascadero Police Department investigates a head on collision involving at least three vehicles near 13500 block of Highway 41. The incident happened on Sept. 5th at 10:18 A.M, and multiple patients were transported by ambulances.

According to investigators, the Atascadero dispatch and California Highway Patrol received several calls reporting that someone aboard a silver Subaru was driving recklessly and towards opposing traffic.

Witnesses told local authorities that the suspect had driven head on into their lanes allegedly trying to cause a collision. Among those involved in the crash were a white pick-up truck and a white SUV.

The driver of the Silver Subaru was transported to a local hospital and has not been identified.

The Atascadero Police Department stated that based on this preliminary information, the act was intentional, and therefore, will be investigated as an assault with a deadly weapon.

