Atascadero police K9 dies unexpectedly

Posted at 10:41 AM, Aug 19, 2021
An Atascadero K9 has died, the City announced Thursday.

The Atascadero Police Department says the passing of Pit was unexpected due to an “unforeseen medical issue.”

Pit was born in Germany and was brought to the U.S. in 2015 to serve the City of Atascadero.

He partnered with Corporal Chris Hester for 6.5 years where the two were assigned to patrol.

Pit had many accomplishments during his time on patrol. Among those was helping track a missing at-risk adult.

Pit was the ninth K9 for Atascadero since the department started the program in 1987.

K9 Luke and his handler Corporal Chris Hall are still active with the department.

