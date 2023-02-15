Watch Now
Atascadero police looking for at-risk missing teen

Magnolia Gallagher.jpg
Tammy Gallagher
Magnolia "Maggie" Gallagher
Posted at 6:00 PM, Feb 14, 2023
The Atascadero Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing teenager.

Police say Magnolia Gallagher, 15, was reported missing after leaving her house at 9 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 13.

Gallagher has long brown hair and was last seen wearing a tan hoodie and plaid pajama pants and carrying a black backpack, according to her family.

Police say she is considered to be at-risk due to her age and current mental state. It's believed she may be headed to Fresno with an unknown male juvenile.

Anyone with information about Gallagher's whereabouts is asked to contact Atascadero Police Sgt. Kellye Netz at (805) 461-5051.

