Atascadero police say purported school threat was proliferated on social media from out-of-state

Police say a social media threat reported by an Atascadero High School student originated in a school district out-of-state.

The student reported the Snapchat post to school officials on Wednesday. It reportedly warned of a potential school shooting on Sept. 23 or 24 and cautioned people not to go to school. Officials say the post included a picture of a message written on a bathroom wall.

School officials contacted police to investigate.

Atascadero police say they received help from other San Luis Obispo County law enforcement and the FBI and were able to determine that the threat was not against the high school and that it had originated in another state and proliferated on social media.

Police continue to encourage the saying, "if you see something, say something," and report any suspected threats to authorities.