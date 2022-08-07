Atascadero Police searching for armed robbery suspect

Atascadero Police Department responded to reports of an armed robbery at 3:55 P.M. at Home Depot.

Authorities said a man walked into the nursery section with a gray neck gator, which covered his whole face.

Police said the suspect placed a power tool on the counter but before checking out, he “demanded the clerk to give him all of the money out of the cash drawer.”

According to investigators, the man threatened the cashier by lifting his shirt to display the handle of a black pistol.

After the transaction, police said the suspect took the money box and walked out of the store.

Authorities are searching for the man who fled on board of a dark green Honda Civic.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Atascadero Police Department at (805) 461-5051.