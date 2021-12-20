Atascadero police searching for suspect in weekend robbery

The Atascadero Police Department is searching for a man involved in a gunpoint robbery on Saturday, Dec. 18.

Officials say that at about 1:48 p.m. on Saturday, a female resident in the 9000 block of Coromar Ct. was approached by a white man in his twenties. The man pointed a black handgun at the resident and demanded her purse.

Officials say she gave the man cash, and he ran away from the area.

Following the robbery, police received calls from multiple residents on Colorado Ave., who said they saw a man who matched the suspect's description walking on their property.

One caller said he saw a one to two-inch tattoo on the right side of the man's neck.

Atascadero Police officers searched the area. Officers were aided by a K-9 from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Department and a helicopter from CHP, but they were unable to locate the suspect.

Police say the suspect is described as a white mail in his twenties. He is 6 ft. tall and weighs about 180 lbs. He was wearing a black baseball cap, a dark blue sweatshirt with white lettering, blue jeans and black and white Converse shoes.

Police say the robbery remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the Atascadero Police Department at 805-461-5051.