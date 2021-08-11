Atascadero police seek public's help in missing person investigation

The Atascadero Police Department is reaching out to the public for help in an ongoing missing person investigation.

Police say a family member reported Cory Keith KelleyArmer missing one year ago this week.

He reportedly made contact with his family for the last time in April 2020.

Police say KelleyArmer was reported as being homeless and was known to travel between San Miguel and Santa Margarita.

While police say they've followed up on several leads over the past year, they have not yet been able to locate KelleyArmer or determine a cause for his disappearance.

In August 2020, police said KelleyArmer's disappearance was considered "suspicious in nature," after family members said it was uncharacteristic of him to go months without any contact.

Anyone with information on KelleyArmer's whereabouts or details regarding his disappearance is asked to call Atascadero Police Detective Pipan at (805) 461-5051. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.