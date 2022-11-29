Atascadero prepares to host Light Up the Downtown and an Art & Wine Tour

The Atascadero Chamber of Commerce and the City of Atascadero are collaborating to host an Art & Wine Tour and Light Up the Downtown Holiday Celebration on Friday, Dec. 2 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

At 5:30 p.m., Art & Wine Tour ticket holders can begin shopping while sipping wine, beer, coffee, or cider and enjoying holiday treats from over 20 participating businesses in downtown Atascadero.

At 6 p.m., Atascadero City officials will join the community and count down to the holiday lighting of City Hall.

Santa and Mrs. Claus are set to make an appearance on an antique Model-A fire truck to the tune of “Here Comes Santa Claus” performed by the Atascadero Fine Arts Academy.

Additional entertainment will be offered by the Atascadero Community Band and Medina Light Show Designs.

Complimentary hayrides by Harris Stage Lines and rides on the Model-A Firetruck by the Atascadero Fire Association will also be offered.

“This event is a great way to kick off the holiday season," said Montse Cross, Art & Wine Tour Event Coordinator. "We’re thrilled to host the Art & Wine Tour on the same night as the City’s holiday celebration. There is truly something for everyone downtown on December 2.”

Tickets for the Art & Wine Tour are $25 until December 1 and $30 on the day of the event.

Every ticket comes with a complimentary wine glass.

The Light Up the Downtown Holiday Celebration is free and will be hosted in the Sunken Gardens area in front of Historic City Hall.