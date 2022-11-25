Atascadero preschool to host holiday movie fundraiser

Atascadero Cooperative Preschool is hosting a special showing of "The Polar Express" at Colony Cinemas in Atascadero on December 3.

The preschool is renting out all 10 screens at the movie theater for the event that Saturday morning.

Tickets cost $10.50 in advance or $11.50 at the door and come with free popcorn, hot chocolate, a silver bell, and a photo opportunity with Santa Claus

The event is a fundraiser for the preschool.

“Those funds go here to Atascadero Cooperative Preschool. We are a nonprofit preschool, and we've been serving the area for almost 50 years. All those funds go to help us maintain the school," said Taylor Fernando, Atascadero Cooperative Preschool Board President.

Tickets are available online or at Baby's Babble located at 5935 Entrada Ave. in Atascadero.