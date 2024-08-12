Atascadero restaurant closing after 14 years

A north county staple is closing its doors.

The owners of Dan’s Grub Shack in Atascadero tell KSBY they plan on closing the restaurant by the end of the month.

The restaurant features bacon cheeseburgers, patty melts, fish-and-chips and other popular classics alongside a hole-in-the-wall-style interior.

Laurie and Dan Schwent have owned the restaurant for 14 years and say while the COVID-19 pandemic affected them, they managed to stay open and keep all five employees.

Laurie Schwent says the customers made the experience all worth it.

"All of our customers I am especially going to miss because it's my social life. I'm giving away my social life plus we are making people happy. This is one of the places in town where everybody is happy. It's the happy hole in the wall," she said.

The restaurant is located in the same shopping center as the now-shuttered Kmart, a factor the owners say led to their own closure.

