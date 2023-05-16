Atascadero second grader donates earnings to local homeless organization

An Atascadero second grader donated roughly $400 of his own earnings to a Central Coast homeless organization, according to an Atascadero Chamber of Commerce press release.

Leland Wolfe, who is a recent graduate of Atascadero Chamber of Commerce’s inaugural “Junior CEO” program, decided to donate the money he earned through his photography business called Good Photos. Wolfe was invited to take photos of the chamber’s 100th-anniversary gala and awards dinner last month, the release said.

Wolfe chose to donate his earnings to El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO).

“The [c]hamber invited me to photograph their [g]ala last weekend and I earned $400, I can help people,” Wolfe wrote in a letter included with his donation, according to the chamber press release. “You see, I have two homes (my mom’s and dad’s) and I want to help people without any home.”

The chamber’s “Junior CEO” program taught the basics of business to 56 elementary and junior high students, the release said, and will return in 2024.

“We are so impressed with Leland for seeing why a home is so important,” Wendy Lewis said, who is CEO and executive director of ECHO. “We just want to thank Leland for supporting our mission and inspiring others to do the same.”

El Camino Homeless Organization is a two-facility, 120-bed homeless organization, according to its website. It was established in 2001. The facilities are located in Atascadero and Paso Robles.