Atascadero secures grant to aid with wildfire prevention, preparedness needs in city

The City of Atascadero has been awarded a grant to help with ongoing wildfire prevention and preparedness needs in the city.

Awarded by the California Fire Foundation, Atascadero Fire & Emergency Services states the grant has already allowed the department to replace outdated equipment and worn equipment with Mystery Ranch Wildland line packs, “a critical enhancement to our efforts in safeguarding the local community and supporting statewide firefighting initiatives,” according to a press release.

The packs will reportedly held firefighters have gear that meets the current and rigorous demands of the job.

“This funding partnership is critical for equipping our Atascadero Fire & Emergency Services firefighters with the latest, most reliable firefighting gear. This modern equipment enhances firefighter safety while they work on the fire line, protecting our community and supporting statewide efforts during wildfire events,” said Battalion Chief Dave Van Son in a press release. "We are so very thankful to the California Fire Foundation for this invaluable grant. It will be hugely beneficial to our community.”

“The need to address wildfire prevention and preparedness is an integral part of living in California,” Rick Martinez, executive director of the California Fire Foundation, said in the release. “These grants support important projects focusing on keeping Californians, our state’s communities, and our first responders safe.”