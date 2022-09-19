Atascadero State Hospital to conduct active shooter exercise

Atascadero State Hospital is partnering with Atascadero Police Department to conduct an active shooter exercise Wednesday morning on hospital grounds.

The exercise is set to take place from 9 - 11 a.m.

Residents near the hospital may see and hear sights and sounds of the exercise around the hospital grounds. There will be signs posted stating that an active shooter exercise is in progress.

The exercise will take place outside of the hospital's secure patient treatment area. Hospital-related business and patient care will not be affected.