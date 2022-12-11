Atascadero teen killed, driver arrested following crash on Hwy 41

An Atascadero teen was killed and the driver arrested following a crash on Highway 41 near Morro Bay Saturday.

It happened just before noon south of Bear Ridge Road.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the driver of a 2004 Suzuki Grand Vitara, identified as Orion Messina, 19, also of Atascadero, was heading southbound on the highway just before noon, south of Bear Ridge Road.

He reportedly told officers he was driving around 55 mph and the vehicle hydroplaned when he entered a right-hand curve.

The car then crashed into a hillside and overturned.

Officers say the 16-year-old passenger in the car, whose name has not been released, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers say alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash.

While Messina was not injured, a CHP reports shows he was arrested.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the CHP San Luis Obispo office at (805) 594-8700.