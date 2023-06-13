Atascadero to formally recognize city’s LGBTQ+ citizens with Pride Month proclamation

Atascadero City Council will formally recognize the city’s LGBTQ+ citizens with a proclamation at the Tuesday, June 13 regular meeting, Mayor Pro Tem Susan Funk announced in a press release.

“I requested a Pride Month proclamation as an affirmation of respectful and inclusive community values at a time when false fears and unfounded accusations have made many LGBTQ + persons feel less safe in our community,” Funk said in the release. “As a straight, white, married Christian woman, I have the luxury of automatically fitting in where others may feel more vulnerable due to differences.

“Those of us in social majorities need to lead the way in creating a community that is safe for all persons, and a democracy in which all citizens have a voice,” she said.

The June 13 meeting starts promptly at 6 p.m. Those who wish to attend can do so. Virtual and digital options are available. Learn more on agenda page for tonight’s meeting.

In-person attendees are asked to enter city hall from Lewis Avenue and to take the elevator to the 4th floor, where the Council chambers is located.

“Many” members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community have sent emails requesting Pride Month recognition by the City of Atascadero, Funk’s release said.

Reverend Heather Branton of the Community Church of Atascadero and other local faith leaders will be on hand to receive the proclamation, the release said.

The text of the proclamation was attached to the email which contained the news release. The final line of that proclamation reads: “… [T]he City Council of the City of Atascadero, in recognition during Pride Month of the coequal humanity of our LGBTQ+ community members, do hereby urge all our residents to honor our widely varied community and work together with us to build a culture of tolerance and mutual respect,” the proclamation titled “Recognizing LGBTQ+ Citizens of Atascadero.”

