Atascadero weather advisory notification & road update

The City of Atascadero has lifted the Shelter in Place advisory to a Weather Advisory for the area today.

There are still some road closures in the area:

Halcon River Crossing

Santa Ana is closed to through traffic just east of Garcero Road

Los Altos is closed to through traffic midway between Hwy. 41 & San Marcos Road

Hwy. 41 is closed between San Gabriel & Los Altos

The Colony Park Community Center will remain closed today.

Terrie Banish, Deputy City Manager, released a statement that The City of Atascadero Fire & Emergency Services and Public Works Departments are working "diligently to assess and respond to damage and flooding throughout the County."

Multiple trees have fallen across town, so take caution as you are out driving on local roads.

Also, watch out for workers as they are out clearing trees and debris from roadways and storm drains.

If you see storm damage or flooding that requires assistance from City workers, please call the Public Works Department directly at (805) 470-3148.

