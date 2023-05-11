Atascadero youth robotics teams to be celebrated Thursday for National Youth Week

Atascadero High School and Atascadero Middle School robotics teams will be celebrated Thursday night in honor of National Youth Week.

The event will take place at the Elks Lodge in Atascadero on Thursday, May 11 at 6 p.m.

Robotics demonstrations will be performed by both the award-winning high school team as well as the middle school team.

National Youth Week is an annual event celebrated at Elks Lodges across the country, Cory Black said in an email, who shared a description of the event with KSBY.

The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors issued an official county proclamation declaring the first week of May as Elks National Youth Week, Black said in the email. Atascadero Mayor Heather Moreno, on behalf of the Atascadero City Council, plans on delivering in person a proclamation declaring National Youth Week in Atascadero, Black said.

Since its inception in 1987, the Atascadero Elks Lodge has contributed over $850,000 to various programs, including those involving youth, local sports, and for needy and handicapped children, the email said.