Atascadero's 8th annual Showdown Cornhole Tournament held at Sunken Gardens

Atascadero's 8th annual Showdown Cornhole Tournament took place on Saturday and Sunday at the Sunken Gardens.

Organizers from Atascadero Knights of Columbus say the event is a fundraiser for the North County Adaptive Sports and Recreation Program and Atascadero Boy Scout Troop 51.

"It's just a bunch of good people, good sport, and everybody enjoys each other. Everybody gets along. And, when we do it for a benefit or a charity, [it] makes it even better," Sean Keller, the event coordinator, said.

Community members from across the county-- including Orcutt resident Nicolle Renner—came to take part in the fundraiser on Sunday.

"The Sunken Gardens is, like, the most beautiful atmosphere to play," Renner said. "The weather's perfect. [...] It's an amazing thing to do."

At the end of the tournament, prizes and trophies were handed out to the winners of the two-day event.