Atascadero's A-Town Diner under new ownership, not closing for good

The popular 50s-style diner in Atascadero is not closing for good as new owners step up to keep the restaurant up and running.

KSBY stopped by the diner on Monday after the restaurant had been closed for several days, and caught up with the new owners, Robert and Mimi Davis.

The restaurant has become a staple within the Atascadero community, and once the Davis family heard the diner was closing, they stepped up in a big way to continue the restaurants legacy.

According to Robert, the diner was a dream come true by the previous owner and Atascadero community member, Steve. The diner started out as a deli, where Steve worked to achieve his dream of owning a 50s diner, which ultimately turned into Virgil's Burger. Virgil's eventually turned into A-Town Diner, and after Steve passed away, his wife Jeanie took over the business.

After many years of managing the restaurant, Robert said Jeanie is ready to move onto another phase in her life, and step down from ownership. Robert said rumors have been going around that the diner was closing for good, and within a short period of time the two were able to work together in order to keep the legacy going.

Jeanie is retiring, and now Robert and his wife will take over with little change coming to the restaurant.

"We may have to shorten our hours a little bit but we are going to have the same menu that everyone is accustomed to, the same great service, the same atmosphere, I just want this legacy to continue on for generations to come," said Davis.

Robert said he hopes to only have the restaurant closed for about seven days as they make the transition.

"There is that old analogy, you do not fix what's not broken...and it wasn't broken," said Davis. "With a great menu, great people, great service everything was there it was just time to get the new blood and it's just like anything else, as you outgrow your current environment you need to go on and let new blood get in and get it revitalized."

A-Town Diner is located at 7305 El Camino Real, Atascadero, CA.