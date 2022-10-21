Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Atascadero's annual Lake Perimeter Clean Up event

Atascadero Lake
Rusty Zane posted this picture to www.facebook.com/TVDaveHovde
Lake Perimeter Clean Up event, on Saturday, October 22, from 8:30 a.m. to noon
Atascadero Lake
Posted at 2:05 PM, Oct 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-21 17:05:34-04

Friends of Atascadero Lake and the City of Atascadero are inviting the community to the annual Lake Perimeter Clean-Up event on Saturday, October 22.

It will begin at 8:30 a.m. and participants are asked to meet in front of the pavilion to register. Organizers say to bring your gloves, loppers, a hat and water.

This event asks participants to clean up the unwanted brush along the path.

Last year the event accomplished a huge cleanup to improve the viewshed.

Organizers say coffee and donuts will be there in the morning.

The event ends at noon.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
season of hope 480x360 promo.png