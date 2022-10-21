Atascadero's annual Lake Perimeter Clean Up event

Friends of Atascadero Lake and the City of Atascadero are inviting the community to the annual Lake Perimeter Clean-Up event on Saturday, October 22.

It will begin at 8:30 a.m. and participants are asked to meet in front of the pavilion to register. Organizers say to bring your gloves, loppers, a hat and water.

This event asks participants to clean up the unwanted brush along the path.

Last year the event accomplished a huge cleanup to improve the viewshed.

Organizers say coffee and donuts will be there in the morning.

The event ends at noon.