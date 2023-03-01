Atascadero's City Manager announces retirement after 26 years of service

The City Manager of Atascadero, Rachelle Rickard, is retiring in July after serving in that position for 10 years, the city announced Tuesday.

Rickard moved to Atascadero in 1989 and has served the City since 1997, according to the press release.

Rickard began her career in Atascadero as a City Accountant and was quickly promoted to Administrative Services (Finance) Director. She was appointed as City Manager in 2013.

“The decision to retire has been in the works for a few years now," said Rickard in a statement, "I am looking forward to traveling and enjoying time with my husband of 33 years, spending more time with my family including visiting my two grown children, Austin and Meredith.”

City officials say they will begin recruitment for Rickard's replacement as City Manager in the coming weeks.