Atascadero's Fire Hazard Reduction Burn Season opens soon. Here's what you need to know

Atascadero Fire & Emergency Services announced the Fire Hazard Reduction Burn Season will open on Jan. 2, 2024, for Atascadero residents.

The burn day status, whether it is a permissive burn day or not, changes daily and is determined by the California Air Resources Board and North County weather conditions. Burning is never allowed within five days of measurable rain.

Atascadero residents can use a user-friendly, free, online permitting system, Public Fire Safety (PFS), which enables community members to obtain important information and services online while allowing staff to track outdoor burns more effectively and disseminate important fire safety information.

The PFS system is available online and as an iPhone or Android app. The app offers a convenient method for residents to schedule burn days, check conditions, and see alerts at any time, including a comprehensive local wind and moisture forecast.

The PFS app is available for free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. In your app store, just search on “Public Fire Safety,” get the app, open it, sign in, and schedule your burn days.

Permits can be obtained online by visiting the city’s website or by using the Public Fire Safety App. To register for a permit, a resident’s name, street address, and text messaging phone number are required.

Those who do not have internet access can request a permit at (805) 461-5070 Ext. 8 or visit City Hall at 6500 Palma Avenue.

Atascadero Fire & Emergency Services encourages residents to utilize alternative forms of disposal, such as the Waste Alternatives’ Green Waste recycling container or the Chicago Grade Landfill. Burning should be used as a last resort.

Copies of Atascadero’s Burn Regulations are available on the city's website. Citations will be issued for violations of the burning regulations.