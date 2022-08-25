Atascadero's Legacy Church to host senior fair

Legacy Church of Atascadero will be hosting a senior fair on Saturday, October 15, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In addition to 20+ organizations and vendors set to attend, a free lunch will be provided, as well as musical guests.

The purpose of the event is to provide seniors and those who provide care (family, neighbors and friends) access to information about the many resources available within the community.

This event is free to the public and will be held on 5545 Ardilla Avenue.

For questions and to secure vendor space please contact the church at (805) 466-2626.