Atascadero's 'Light up the Downtown' holiday celebration kicks off Friday, December 2

On Friday, December 2, downtown Atascadero and Atascadero High School will be the place to enjoy a great start to the holiday season.

Festivities will kick off on December 2 at 5:30 p.m. in the Sunken Gardens, with the annual countdown to light up Historic City Hall at “Light up the Downtown!”

This year, you can expect to enjoy holiday musical performances by the Fine Arts Academy Honor Choir and Atascadero Community Band.

Starting at 6 p.m., the community can enjoy the traditional countdown to light up Historic City Hall with the Atascadero mayor and councilmembers, followed by Santa and Mrs. Claus making their way around Sunken Gardens on the Model-A Firetruck.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be ready to visit attendees on the steps of city hall facing the middle school.

Complimentary hayrides and hot chocolate from Lighthouse Coffee will be provided.

In addition to the evening festivities, the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the annual Art & Wine Tour with adult beverages available from a variety of merchants downtown.

This will be Friday, December 2 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Tickets range from $20 to $30 and are available for purchase online. Every ticket comes with a complimentary wine glass.

And Friday, December 2 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. is Atascadero High School's, third annual Glow, Shine, Sparkle Reverse holiday parade.

Each of the school clubs and organizations will be creating a standing float.

These floats will be filled with lights to light up High School Hill for families to drive through and enjoy.

The drive-through starts at Atascadero Avenue.