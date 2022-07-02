Atascadero's only movie theater reopens under new management

Atascadero’s only movie theater reopened Friday night under new management.

Galaxy Theatres closed about a week and a half ago, but the new owners were able to make a quick turnaround and opened just a day after getting keys to the building.

“We had people in tears that we were gonna be closing. So, the fact that we were able to open so quickly and get back to the people is kind of why we’re here,” said Jerry Kane, General Manager of the new Colony Cinemas.

What used to be Galaxy Theatres, is now officially Colony Cinemas which opened Friday night.

“When I heard it was closed, I was really bummed out because I thought it was gonna be closed for a long time. But luckily enough, it was only closed for a week and a half,” said Peter Consulter, server at Que Pasa and recent Atascadero High grad.

The new theater is owned by the same company that operates the Downtown Centre 7 in San Luis Obispo.

“There’s not a lot for kids to do around this area unfortunately so we’re definitely a focal point for that,” said Luke Phillips, Assistant General Manager at Colony Cinemas.

According to the new manager, the theatre kept almost all of its staff, which smoothed the transition.

“We know the town, we know the people—it’s kind of like having family,” said Kane. “I think having all of us stay on eases that transition.”

The quick reopening came with some technical difficulties as crews worked to get the internet up and running as the first few guests showed up.

“Internet issues—obviously-- you deal with those at home, let alone dealing with those at a big company,” said Kane. “But we’re here with popcorn, soft drinks and candy so what else could you ask for?”

Others are glad that they can once again catch a movie after work.

“Every so often after work if we get off at a good time, my friends and I go and see if we can catch a late-night movie,” said Consulter. “It’s a great environment and it’s so close to where I work.”

The reopening is also good news for next-door businesses that saw fewer customers during the closure.

“People come to have appetizers, a couple of drinks then they go to the movies,” said Que Pasa Manager Jeanette Maravilla. “It’s a little town but the theatre brings us a lot of business.”

Owners say they will be posting showtimes and offering tickets on this website. KSBY checked Saturday morning and it does not look like the website has been updated yet to offer tickets for the Atascadero location.