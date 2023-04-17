Atascadero's Rock and Gem Show showcases minerals and fossils from around the world

More than 20 vendors showed off minerals and fossils from around the world at Atascadero's Rock and Gem Show this weekend.

The 29th annual event also displays locally made jewelry and rocks for sale. The show was put on by the Santa Lucia Rockhounds, a club that study's minerals, gems and geology.

"It's been a few years since we've had it because of COVID and obvious things, but we're happy that it's back and we have a club that has about 125 members. About a quarter of those are kiddos," said Heidi Adams, Santa Lucia Rockhounds Club President.

A rock doctor was on site to help identify rocks. Geodes were available to be purchased and smashed as well.