The Atascadero Police Department is hosting its annual "National Night Out" event on Oct. 1 from 5 to 7 p.m. in Atascadero's Sunken Gardens.

The event serves as a yearly community-building campaign promoting police and community partnerships, according to organizers.

City officials say the event is free and open to all community members. Attendees will be able to meet APD officers and public safety partners, get safety tips from officials, and enjoy a variety of exhibitions.