The latest in storm-related cancelations, the 7th annual Tamale Festival in Atascadero is canceled.

Organizers have yet to decide, however, if it's canceled for good or if they will postpone the event for later on.

The eight-year running event celebrates locally made tamales every January, minus during the pandemic in 2021.

Events were set to take place before being canceled in the Sunken Gardens and in Downtown Atascadero on January 14th.