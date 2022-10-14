Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Atascadero's Wild Fields Brewhouse wins Brewery of the Year at The Great American Beer Festival

atascadero
KSBY
Wild Fields Brewhouse wins "2022 Brewery of the Year" at the Great American Beer Fest<br/>
atascadero
Posted at 1:10 PM, Oct 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-14 16:12:24-04

Wild Fields Brewhouse in Atascadero, California has continued its medal streak at another competitive beer competition.

The brewhouse won "brewery of the year" at this year's The Great American Beer Festival along with three other gold medals.

This year, the Great American Beer Festival was the largest ever with 9,904 entries from 2,154 U.S. breweries.

This was the 40th Annual Great American Beer Festival and the largest competition to date.

The judging took nine days with 235 beer expert judges from seven countries and 310 volunteers.

Wild Fields Brewhouse opened in December 2019. They have opened and closed their on-premises location four times due to the pandemic, staffing and business demands.

Owner, Jacque Fields said in a press release that being recognized for their excellent craft beer is nothing short of a needed reminder of why they started this business; to share their love for craft beer with their community.

Wild Fields Brewhouse will be celebrating another wild win on Sunday, October 16 during their outdoor market

This will be open from 12 to 3 p.m. in their parking lot. The event will feature local vendors, a Be The Match Registry signup booth, a Gold Flight of the three gold medal beers and the Atascadero Beach Mexican Lager which won gold along with these three beers during the World Beer Cup in May 2022.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
season of hope 480x360 promo.png