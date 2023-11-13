Athletes compete in the 9th Annual SLO County Crossfit Games

The 9th Annual SLO County Crossfit Games returned to Headstrong Fit in San Luis Obispo this weekend.

Dozens of athletes competed in the two-day event across all domains of fitness.

KSBY stopped by the event Sunday and spoke to Headstrong Fit owner Robby Mclaughlin about what his favorite part of the event was.

"The camaraderie, all the people that come cheer people on, the people who come from all over California to cheer on their fellow gym members, their friends or family, and then our volunteers, our judges, they come and they're working just as hard as any athlete here all weekend long, waking up early and staying late," Mclaughlin said.

Cash prizes were given out to those who ranked in the top three. The prizes ranged from $1200 for first place and $300 for third place.