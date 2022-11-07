Athletes geared up for the 11th Annual Morro Bay Triathlon

Athletes geared up to cycle, swim and run in the 11th Annual Morro Bay Triathlon.

The race offered Olympic and sprint courses that took participants on a bike ride along beautiful Estero Bay.

The race ended with a run on the beach boardwalk over the sand dunes and along the beach, ending at Morro Rock.

The race offered a 12-mile and 24-mile bike routes.

"I loved seeing people I know on the run, it was a gorgeous day out here in Morro Bay,” said Camille Schwaegerle, who participated in the race. “I just love being able to run by the water. It was amazing."

Over 800 people came out to the triathlon to support athletes this year.

Athletes are already looking forward to next year's race.