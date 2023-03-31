Atascadero Chamber of Commerce hosting Jr. CEOs

The Atascadero Chamber of Commerce is hosting its first annual Jr. CEO Business Day at the La Plaza on Saturday, April 1.

The six-week digital business education course teaches kids the basics of starting their own business with virtual classes once a week.

One contestant put together a sugar straw you stick in a lemon to create a drink in its own.

“So, you stick it in and then it has a little hole right here. After you suck on it for a while, really turn into super super duper flavored lemonade,” said Rosalia Blandford, a Jr. CEO contestant.

Jr. CEO’s are showcasing their products at La Plaza in downtown Atascadero this Saturday.

