Atascadero Chamber of Commerce hosting Jr. CEOs

Posted at 8:47 PM, Mar 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-31 00:46:49-04

The Atascadero Chamber of Commerce is hosting its first annual Jr. CEO Business Day at the La Plaza on Saturday, April 1.

The six-week digital business education course teaches kids the basics of starting their own business with virtual classes once a week.

One contestant put together a sugar straw you stick in a lemon to create a drink in its own.

“So, you stick it in and then it has a little hole right here. After you suck on it for a while, really turn into super super duper flavored lemonade,” said Rosalia Blandford, a Jr. CEO contestant.

Jr. CEO’s are showcasing their products at La Plaza in downtown Atascadero this Saturday.

