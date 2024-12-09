Attack on student reported in Poly Canyon Village

Cal Poly is looking for the people responsible for an assault on campus over the weekend.

The university sent an alert out Saturday afternoon reporting that a student was assaulted by six people at around 3 a.m. that morning.

The alert says the incident happened on the pathway between Inyo and Buena Vista in Poly Canyon Village.

The attackers were described as being college-age students and driving a white, four-door sedan.

School officials tell KSBY the student's injuries were not life-threatening.

Anyone with information can contact Cal Poly police or anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stopper at (805) 549-STOP.

