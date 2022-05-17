Attempted murder suspect arrested in Goleta

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies arrested a Goleta man for an attempted murder hours after the crime occurred.

Deputies say Tuesday morning at around 8:12 a.m., they responded to the first block of South Kellogg Avenue for reports of a stabbing.

When first responders arrived, they learned the suspect had fled the area and the adult male victim had been stabbed several times in the upper torso. The victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries and is expected to recover.

Deputies searched the immediate area for the suspect using air and K9 support but did not find them.

Upon further investigation, detectives identified the suspect as 41 -year-old Rafael Castro Jr. of Goleta and learned that he was familiar with the victim. Detectives tracked Castro to the 100-block of Orange Avenue where he was taken into custody without incident at around 11:14 a.m. A search of Castro revealed he had a ghost gun on his person.

Castro was booked at the Main Jail for attempted murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and prohibited possession of ammunition. He is being held on $1,000,000 bail.