Attendance, revenue numbers released for 2021 California Mid-State Fair

Organizers with the California Mid-State Fair released their final attendance and revenue results for 2021, the fair's 75th anniversary.

This comes after the fair was completely canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers say the "2021 California Mid-State Fair was a tremendous 'modified' success."

The fair returned for 12 days with pandemic safety protocols in place. "What we saw this year was the absolute best in our community. From the attendance numbers to the money raised in support of our Livestock exhibitors, I am literally speechless," said interim CEO Colleen Bojorquez.

Organizers say the livestock auctions earned a total revenue of $2,302,120.

The Bud Light Concert Series which features concerts in the Chumash Main Grandstand saw 15,000 paid attendees. The concerts were modified due to COVID-19 with a lower attendance for concerts and fewer acts performing. Before the pandemic in 2019, the fair sold about 76,000 tickets and sold out multiple concerts that year.

Organizers say the Helm and Sons Amusements carnival generated over $1,300,000 in total revenue, a slight increase from 2019.

When it came to overall attendance organizers say they saw about 220,000 visitors at the fair. To put that in perspective, in 2019 prior to the pandemic the fair saw attendance at around 426,000.