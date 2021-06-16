ATV rentals return to Oceano Dunes SVRA

Visitors to the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area (SVRA) can once again rent ATVs from local concessionaires.

State Parks is bringing back four rental businesses with modifications. That means each concessionaire will have 100 off-highway vehicles available for rent.

State Parks officials say that allows them to maintain the total number of vehicles currently allowed at the park -- 1,000 street-legal vehicles per day and 1,000 off-highway vehicles per day.

"Our phones have been ringing off the hook all day long," said Connie Cantrell, Arnie's ATV Rentals assistant manager. "I've got a list of phone numbers that I've got to call back because there are people that are wanting to ride. They've been waiting for 15 months. Phones are ringing right now, you can hear."

Day use hours at Oceano Dunes SVRA and Pismo State Beach are from 7 a.m. to one hour after sunset.

Fifty additional campsites are also now open at the park, bringing the total number of campsites currently available at the SVRA to 150.