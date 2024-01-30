Author of "Searching for Patty Hearst" visits Central Coast, teases new information in 50-year-old case

Author and journalist Roger Rapoport is making two appearances in San Luis Obispo County to talk about his novel Searching for Patty Hearst".

Rapoport will be speaking on his novel "Searching for Patty Hearst," which will be published by Lexographic Press in January, around what will be the 50th anniversary of her kidnapping.

The book delves into some of the unanswered questions regarding what was one of the most famous American kidnappings of the 20th century.

Patty Hearst is the granddaughter of William Randolph Hearst who created a newspaper empire. She was kidnapped in 1974 by a group called Symbionese Liberation Army, and later arrested for joining the group.

"At these events, I'm going to be talking about basically this controversy, the legal controversy...the book gives equal time to all the participants, not just Patty and the kidnappers, but the trial judge," said Rapoport.

Rapoport has been following the story from the very beginning, and the book is told from reports he did during the kidnapping. As well as addressing what happened after the kidnapping when Hearst was arrested.

"What's fascinating about this story and where I think the book is valuable, is that it basically says to younger people, never take one person's word for it, you're always getting both sides," said Rapaport. "There's so much new information that's continuing to come out, including this week where I re-interviewed Bill Harris(her kidnaper), and we'll be publishing that on the website pattyhearst.com this week. The story never dies."

Rapaport will be at the Atascadero Library on Tuesday from 3:00 p.m. - 4:30 pm and on Wednesday he will be at the San Luis Obispo Library from 6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.