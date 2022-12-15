Authorities alerted to cyberbullying incident at Paso Robles school

Paso Robles police say a SnapChat incident earlier this week prompted an effort to educate students and parents of the dangers of social media use and cyberbullying.

Police say Winifred Pifer Elementary School was notified of a cyberbullying issue involving SnapChat on Tuesday, Dec. 13. The incident involved a picture of a possible weapon.

Authorities say school resource officers investigated the issue and found that the weapon pictured was a BB gun and that no threat was made to any person or school.