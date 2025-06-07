Authorities ask for public's help in finding missing at-risk 15-year-old girl

The Atascadero Police Department (APD) is asking for the public's help in finding a missing at-risk 15-year-old girl.

Authorities say the parents of 15-year-old Alice Sommers reported her missing on Friday.

Alice is described as a white female, approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with red/auburn hair and hazel eyes.

According to APD, it is believed that Alice may be in the San Jose area and may be in the company of an adult male known only as Damien.

Anyone with information regarding Alice’s whereabouts is urged to contact APD at (805) 461-5051.