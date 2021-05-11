Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Authorities at the scene of a shooting in San Luis Obispo

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
Authorities respond to a shooting in San Luis Obispo on Monday, May 10, 2021.
slo shooting.jpeg
Posted at 5:44 PM, May 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-10 21:33:05-04

Authorities are at the scene of a possible officer-involved shooting in San Luis Obispo Monday evening.

Authorities at the scene of a shooting in San Luis Obispo

It was reported at about 5:20 p.m. on Camellia Ct. near the area of S. Higuera St. and Margarita Ave.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office is reportedly assisting the San Luis Obispo Police Department at the incident. A spokesperson said there are reports that an officer may have been shot.

South Higuera is closed from Margarita south to Prado Rd.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png

Streaming news 24/7